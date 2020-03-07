Enda Stevens forced off but not forced out of Ireland’s Euro play-off

Stevens should be okay for Ireland's play-off despite being forced off today.

Stevens should be okay for Ireland's play-off despite being forced off today.

ENDA STEVENS GAVE Mick McCarthy a scare today when he was forced off midway through the second-half of Sheffield United’s 1-0 victory over Norwich City.

However, Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, confirmed afterwards that his decision to substitute Stevens was a mere precautionary. “He just felt a little bit tight in that area (his calf),” Wilder said. “He has not pulled anything.”

Elsewhere, Scott Hogan scored his seventh goal in nine games for Birmingham City, continuing his hot run of form since his loan move from Aston Villa.

Hogan showed a real poacher’s instinct to send a looping header over goalkeeper Rafael Cabral after latching on to Miazga’s poor back header from Marc Roberts’s long ball forward.

Hogan was also guilty of a huge miss in the 17th minute, however, blazing over at the far post from Jutkiewicz’s cross. Birmingham eventually lost 3-1 to Reading.

Meanwhile, Ryan Manning scored the winning goal for QPR, as they defeated Preston North End 2-1.

There was also a goal for Tallaght’s Jonathan Afolabi, who scored a 46th minute penalty for Dunfermline who were held to a 1-1 draw by Queen of the South.

Darron Gibson had two assists for Salford City today in their 2-0 win over Bradford City in League Two. Simon Power, the 21-year-old Irish U21 international, also scored today, for Norfolk club, King’s Lynn Town, who play in the sixth tier of English football.