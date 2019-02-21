This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Outstanding' Ireland defender rewarded with new deal at Sheffield United

Dubliner Enda Stevens has signed on at the Championship high-fliers until the summer of 2022.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 5:11 PM
21 minutes ago 1,036 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4506236
Tied down: Enda Stevens.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Tied down: Enda Stevens.
Tied down: Enda Stevens.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ENDA Stevens has signed a new deal at Sheffield United, pledging his future to the club until the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old defender has been a key player at the Championship high-fliers this season, making a big impact at Bramall Lane as the side push for promotion.

It’s been a brilliant few months for the former UCD, St Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers man, considering he made his long-awaited international debut aged 27 against the USA last June and he’s really pushed on from there. 

Stevens joined the Blades on a free transfer from Portsmouth in 2017 and has made 80 appearances since then.

He’s featured 33 times in all competitions this season, and well and truly established himself as a regular in defence. 

While captain Billy Sharp also penned a new long-term deal at the club today, manager Chris Wilder shared his delight that both had committed their respective futures.

“Both new contracts are fully deserved, they have been outstanding in their respective areas of the pitch,” he said.

“Enda has been outstanding since he came in. The way he plays the game, he has been a very important part of our progress in the last 18 months. I’ve always been a big fan of his. He has taken to Championship football really well and kicked on, which has resulted in him getting in the Republic of Ireland national squad.

“They are both here for the long-term, they are good players and hopefully they will keep moving forward with us.

“It is also another sign that we are committed to rewarding impressive performances, we want to keep our best players and I’m delighted that they will be with us for a longer period, just like we did with David McGoldrick a few weeks ago.”

In January, Ireland striker McGoldrick’s prolific form was rewarded with a a new deal until 2021. John Egan also plies his trade at Sheffield, who sit second in the second-tier as of now.

