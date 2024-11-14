England on course for promotion as brilliant Curtis Jones' backheel caps Greece win

ENGLAND ARE ON course for promotion back to the Nations League top tier after debutant Curtis Jones’ fantastic flick completed an impressive 3-0 victory in Greece as Thomas Tuchel watched from afar.

The Football Association’s decision for its new manager to start in the new year raised eyebrows, just as interim Lee Carsley’s penultimate selection did for Thursday’s must-win match.

Advertisement

England captain Harry Kane was dropped to the bench on a night when anything but victory would see Greece win Group B2 having secured a historic 2-1 triumph at Wembley.

Carsley’s bold selection backfired last month but worked this time as the Euro 2024 runners-up silenced a packed Olympic Stadium, where Ollie Watkins justified his selection with an early opener.

Jordan Pickford produced some important saves before Jude Bellingham saw a low shot come back off the post and deflect in off Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

England knew a win by two goals would see them take control of Group B2 thanks to a superior head-to-head record with the hosts, with Jones wrapping up a fine victory with a beautiful finish.

TAKE A BOW, CURTIS JONES ON HIS DEBUT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/gRQDzNKqW1 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 14, 2024

The triumph in Athens means victory against the Republic of Ireland in Carsley’s final match before handing over to Tuchel will see them promoted.