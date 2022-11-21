Technical issues with Fifa tickets app causes delays ahead of England's opening game

A TECHNICAL ISSUE with Fifa’s ticketing app led to long queues and delays as fans tried to access the Khalifa International Stadium for today’s World Cup Group B clash between England and Iran.

The issue earlier today, whereby fans who had logged out of the app in the last 24 hours were unable to access any of their match tickets upon logging back in.

The issue led to huge queues outside the Khalifa Stadium ahead of kick-off, with fans hit by the technical issue redirected to ‘ticket resolution’ desks to solve the problem, where they again met by a lengthy wait.

The game kicked off with vast swathes of empty seats visible. Despite this fact, the kick-off time was not delayed.

Swathes of empty seats as players emerge pic.twitter.com/NA9g0SnE2k — Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) November 21, 2022

In a statement, the Free Lions supporters group said, “We’re aware of issues with some e-tickets at the stadium with Fifa’s ticketing app. The FA is working hard to find a resolution for England fans. If you have issues seeing your ticket on the app, join the ticketing resolution queue at the stadium, but keep checking the app.”