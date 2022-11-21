Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 21 November 2022
Advertisement

Technical issues with Fifa tickets app causes delays ahead of England's opening game

Vast swathes of empty seats were visible as the match kicked off.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar
30 minutes ago 949 Views 1 Comment

A TECHNICAL ISSUE with Fifa’s ticketing app led to long queues and delays as fans tried to access the Khalifa International Stadium for today’s World Cup Group B clash between England and Iran. 

The issue earlier today, whereby fans who had logged out of the app in the last 24 hours were unable to access any of their match tickets upon logging back in. 

The issue led to huge queues outside the Khalifa Stadium ahead of kick-off, with fans hit by the technical issue redirected to ‘ticket resolution’ desks to solve the problem, where they again met by a lengthy wait. 

The game kicked off with vast swathes of empty seats visible. Despite this fact, the kick-off time was not delayed. 

 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

In a statement, the Free Lions supporters group said, “We’re aware of issues with some e-tickets at the stadium with Fifa’s ticketing app. The FA is working hard to find a resolution for England fans. If you have issues seeing your ticket on the app, join the ticketing resolution queue at the stadium, but keep checking the app.” 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie