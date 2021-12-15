Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

England to play New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next year

Argentina and Japan will also make the trip to London in November 2022.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 9:55 AM
34 minutes ago 577 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5630626
England beat South Africa at Twickenham last month.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
England beat South Africa at Twickenham last month.
England beat South Africa at Twickenham last month.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ENGLAND WILL HOST the All Blacks and South Africa next year as part of their four-game Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’ team will start their autumn international window with games against Argentina (6 November) and Japan (12 November), the same two teams England will face in their opening Pool D fixtures at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

On Saturday, 19 November, England will then take on New Zealand for the first time since the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where Jones’ side recorded a famous 19-7 win.

England will then round off a testing November window by welcoming the Springboks to Twickenham on Saturday, 26 November.

England were beaten by the Springboks in the 2019 World Cup final, but recorded a tight 27-26 win at the London venue last month thanks to an 80th minute penalty from Marcus Smith.

“These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup,” said Jones.

“It’s almost a mini World Cup in itself and we’re fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

“It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We saw how much of a difference having a full Twickenham Stadium was this autumn and we can’t wait to play a series of games against such quality opposition in front of our supporters.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie