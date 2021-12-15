England to play New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next year

ENGLAND WILL HOST the All Blacks and South Africa next year as part of their four-game Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’ team will start their autumn international window with games against Argentina (6 November) and Japan (12 November), the same two teams England will face in their opening Pool D fixtures at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

On Saturday, 19 November, England will then take on New Zealand for the first time since the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where Jones’ side recorded a famous 19-7 win.

England will then round off a testing November window by welcoming the Springboks to Twickenham on Saturday, 26 November.

England were beaten by the Springboks in the 2019 World Cup final, but recorded a tight 27-26 win at the London venue last month thanks to an 80th minute penalty from Marcus Smith.

“These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup,” said Jones.

“It’s almost a mini World Cup in itself and we’re fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

“It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“We saw how much of a difference having a full Twickenham Stadium was this autumn and we can’t wait to play a series of games against such quality opposition in front of our supporters.”