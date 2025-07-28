Back to back champions England, epic drama, Wiegman's genius - Euro 2025 final talking points

1. England find a way

England are back to back European champions after a rollercoaster tournament in Switzerland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side again came from behind, forced extra time, and turned it around in a dramatic penalty shootout. They found a way once more, this time against Spain in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final.

After pre-tournament upheaval, England lost their opening game to France 2-1. They bounced back with wins over the Netherlands (4-0) and Wales (6-1) to come through the Group of Death, before remarkable comebacks in the knockout stages.

They trailed Sweden 2-0 in the quarter-final as the 80th minute approached; they scored a 96th-minute equaliser, and 119th-minute winner, against Italy in the semi-final.

Yesterday, they went 1-0 down in the 25th minute after Mariona Caldentey’s opener. The first half was effectively one-way traffic, but the second period was more even, punctuated by Alessia Russo’s 57th-minute equaliser. Two headers, two Arsenal goalscorers.

Momentum swung back towards Spain in the closing minutes of normal time, and they assumed control in the extra period with a raft of chances. But England held firm in their third extra time in a row, and maintained their 100% record in penalty shootouts under Wiegman.

Beath Mead’s first spot kick was saved after a retake. Captain Leah Williamson also missed, but Hannah Hampton stepped up with big saves on Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, and Alex Greenwood, Niamh Charles and Chloe Kelly all scored theirs as the Lionesses retained their title.

“The word ‘team’ really described who we are – a team,” as Wiegman said afterwards. “We said we can win by any means and that’s what we have shown again today.”

2. Clutch Chloe Kelly

Chloe Kelly secured safe passage to England’s third consecutive major final after a rebounded 119th-minute penalty. She had just one chance with the last effort in yesterday’s shootout, and she nailed it.

Kelly scored the extra-time winner in the Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley Stadium, and the super sub landed the killer blow once again in Basel.

Advertisement

Kelly taking the winning penalty. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Having been called to action earlier than usual, in the first half for the injured Lauren James, she also assisted Russo with a brilliant cross. A big game player, who thrives under pressure.

Kelly’s 2025 turnaround has been remarkable. The 27-year-old almost quit football in January as she was frozen out at Manchester City and lost her place in the England squad, and forced a loan move to Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

The return to her former club restored her love of the game and reinvigorated her career, and she finished the season as a key player in their Champions League success and has since signed a permanent contract.

Now a European champion for club and country, Kelly wrapped up the England press conference with a mic drop: “Thank you to everyone who wrote me off. I’m grateful.”

3. Spain regret

The pain was etched across every Spanish face the the aftermath. The tears flowed as England celebrated.

The world champions were the favourites for this tournament from the outset, but their first Euros final ended in heartbreak.

Spain dominated for the most part, and will rue several missed chances in extra-time, particularly from Salma Paralluelo. They ultimately couldn’t make their sustained pressure count, the stats telling a tale: 65% / 35% possession, 763 / 419 passes, 22 / 8 shots, both with five on target.

Dejected Spanish players during the trophy presentation. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

First penalty taker Patri Guijarro was the only to score, Caldentey and Bonmati denied by Hampton before Paralluelo dragged wide and the writing was on the wall for this star-studded La Roja outfit.

“I think this team deserved more,” manager Montse Tomé said afterwards.

“We worked so hard for a long time to get here, to the final against a top-level side in England, and I thought the team deserved more, or at least to not be left with the feeling we have now.

“I thought we were the better team but in football it is not always the best team which wins.”

4. Sarina Wiegman’s genius

Wiegman has won the last three Euros, the 2017 success with her native Netherlands coming before the England double. Yesterday was her fifth consecutive major final, having guided both nations to the last two World Cup deciders.

After celebrating with her management team at the final whistle, Wiegman ran to embrace her players. She let out a roar here and there, and danced and sang. This may have been the sweetest victory yet.

Pressure mounted as Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Fran Kirby all stepped away for various reasons pre-tournament. Talk of crisis in the camp heightened. Wiegman made some big selection decisions, with one-cap teenager Michelle Agyemang the bolter.

She was England’s saviour — her name literally translates as such — and finished as Young Player of the Tournament. It was one of many big Wiegman calls vindicated, her player management and in-game decisions all factors of this success.

“I just can’t believe it, but I have a medal around my neck and we have a trophy,” she said afterwards. “It has been the most chaotic tournament on the pitch – all the challenges we had on the pitch against our opponents.

“From the first game it was chaos. Losing your first game and becoming European champions is incredible. Football is chaos.”

Sarina Wiegman celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

5. Drama to the death of brilliant tournament

Football is indeed chaos, and that was seen time and time again over the last three weeks or so. Euro 2025 was a tournament of marathon matches and penalty drama, so it was only fitting that the final went the distance.

Indeed, the last time the decider was settled by a penalty shootout was the inaugural tournament in 1984, when Sweden beat England.

Of seven knockout games in Switzerland, five went to extra-time and three advanced all the way to spot kicks. England featured in two: who could ever forget the quarter-final against Sweden, and perhaps the best, worst shootout in history?

The thrills and spills were endless throughout, with a bunch of records set in Switzerland: 106 was the most goals ever scored at a Women’s Euros, while goalkeeping heroics — Hampton and Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger, in particular — will be remembered fondly.

This was the highest-attended Women’s Euros in history too, with 657,291 the record aggregate attendance. Widely viewed as a roaring success, it’s just a pity Ireland played no part.