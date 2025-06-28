Lee Carsley's England defend U21 Euro title after extra-time win over Germany

ENGLAND SUCCESSFULLY DEFENDED their Under-21 European Championship title as Jonathan Rowe’s header gave Lee Carlsey’s team a 3-2 extra-time victory over Germany in the final on Saturday.

The reigning champions took an early two-goal lead but were pegged back as Germany took the match to an added half-hour.

Marseille winger Rowe provided the crucial moment in the 92nd minute as England secured their fourth Under-21 Euro title, moving one ahead of Germany and just one behind joint record five-time winners Spain and Italy.

England raced into a fifth-minute lead as Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott collected a loose ball and calmly stroked in his fifth goal of the tournament.

Carsley’s side threatened to run riot as they regularly cut Germany open on the counter-attack, and Omari Hutchinson drilled in their second goal 20 minutes later after being set up by James McAtee.

Advertisement

Manchester City midfielder McAtee almost added a third before the break but was denied by a fine save from German goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

Nelson Weiper, who also scored in Germany’s group-stage win over England, dragged his team back into the contest in first-half stoppage time, powering Paul Nebel’s cross into the net with a bullet header.

The Germans drew level just after the hour as Nebel picked up a second ball from a corner and fired a shot past goalkeeper James Beadle with the aid of a slight deflection.

Germany almost grabbed victory in injury time, but Nebel’s shot came back off the crossbar.

England reclaimed the lead in the second minute of extra time, as Tyler Morton’s brilliant cross was headed home by fellow substitute Rowe.

Germany again went within a whisker of scoring in injury time, but Merlin Roehl’s thunderous strike rattled the bar as England clung on.

– © AFP 2025