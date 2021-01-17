BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 17 January 2021
Envoi Allen continues his relentless march

Asterion Forlonge crashes out at the first in eagerly-anticipated Punchestown clash.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Jan 2021
35 minutes ago
Jack Kennedy on board Envoi Allen (file pic).
Jack Kennedy on board Envoi Allen (file pic).
Image: PA

ENVOI ALLEN EASILY extended his unbeaten record with an 11th successive victory under rules after his chief market rival Asterion Forlonge fell at the first fence in the Sky Bet Killiney Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Gordon Elliott’s dual Cheltenham Festival winner was expected to face a telling test in the Grade Three over two and a half miles, in which he had to give 11 pounds to his four rivals on heavy ground.

But that situation never materialised after Willie Mullins’ grey got in close when leading and fell for the second race in a row, bringing down outsider Sempo in the process.

Jack Kennedy and Envoi Allen subsequently led throughout – and although challenged by Joseph O’Brien’s Fils D’oudairies three out and again at the last, the 1-2 favourite eased clear again on the run-in to win by three and a half lengths from the 25-1 shot.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

