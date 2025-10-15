More Stories
Enzo Maresca handed one-match ban after sending-off against Liverpool

The Football Association said Maresca had admitted a misconduct charge.
4.03pm, 15 Oct 2025

CHELSEA HEAD COACH Enzo Maresca has been given a one-match touchline ban after his sending-off against Liverpool on 4 October.

The Football Association said Maresca had admitted a misconduct charge, having been dismissed in the sixth minute of stoppage time in the match after wildly celebrating his side’s winner.

He has also been fined £8,000 (€9,200).

The Italian will now be banned from the touchline for Chelsea’s match away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Maresca is reported to have told the Italian media that it had been “an instinctive reaction” and added “but I think (the red card) was worth it”.

