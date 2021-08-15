Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 15 August 2021
Mayo's McLaughlin undergoes operation after suffering double jaw fracture against Dublin

The Westport defender was stretchered off the field after shipping a heavy challenge from John Small.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 6:00 PM
6 minutes ago 467 Views 2 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MAYO DEFENDER EOGHAN McLaughlin suffered a double jaw fracture in his side’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Dublin on Saturday which requires surgery.

McLaughlin’s club Westport confirmed the news today, after he was stretchered off following a heavy challenge from Dublin’s John Small which left him on the ground.

Referee Conor Lane took no disciplinary action against Small at the time of the incident, which Mayo manager James Horan later described as “very dangerous.”

Speaking after his side’s famous extra-time win, Horan added that McLaughlin was in “a lot of discomfort” after the tackle and that he was “annoyed” about the decision to let play continue after McLaughlin was removed from the pitch.

McLaughlin was brought to hospital after he was withdrawn from the game and will also undergo surgery.

“Westport GAA extends our best wishes to Eoghan Mc Laughlin who undergoes an operation for a double jaw fracture today,” a statement on the club’s Twitter account reads today.

“We look forward to seeing Eoghan back in the green & red of Mayo and blue of Westport soon.”

Sinead Farrell
