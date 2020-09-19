Eoin Kelly scores 2-5 as his club Mullinahone claim victory in Tipperary hurling final

EOIN KELLY ADDED another chapter to his illustrious hurling career by scoring 2-5 to help his club Mullinahone win a county senior title in Tipperary this afternoon at Semple Stadium.

38-year-old Kelly made the key scoring contribution with Sean Curran, another Mullinahone player with Tipperary senior experience, also impressing with 0-6 as their club defeated Lorrha-Dorrha 4-18 to 2-19 at the Thurles venue in the Seamus Ó Riain Cup final.

The competition is the second grade of senior hurling in Tipperary and Mullinahone will now compete at the higher senior level next season.

18 years after Mullinahone won the top grade for the only time in their history with Kelly shooting 2-7 in that decider against Thurles Sarsfields, the 2010 All-Ireland winning captain was again a significant figure today.

Michael Dunne also netted twice for a Mullinahone team that were in front 1-13 to 1-8 at the break. Lorrha-Dorrha cut the gap to 1-16 to 1-14 early in the final quarter before Kelly hit two of Mullinahone’s three goals as they pulled clear to win by five points.

Tipperary goalkeeper Brian Hogan, who plays outfield for Lorrha, found the net for them with Cian Hogan also raising a green flag for the team managed by former Galway boss John McIntyre.

The victory adds another honour to Kelly’s glittering list after winning two All-Ireland senior medals with Tipperary and collecting six All-Star awards.

The focus in Tipperary now switches to tomorrow’s battle for the Dan Breen Cup at 2pm as Loughmore-Castleiney take on Kiladangan.

