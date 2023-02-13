Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Eoin Morgan.
# great innings
England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan retires from cricket
The Dubliner is stepping away from all forms of the game.
1.6k
3
1 hour ago

ENGLAND’S WORLD CUP-WINNING captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The Dublin-born 36-year-old oversaw the transformation of England’s white-ball side from also-rans in 2015 to 50-over world champions at Lord’s four years later.

He called time on his international career last year but continued to play county cricket for Middlesex and represent London Spirit in The Hundred.

Morgan intends to remain involved in the game, working as a commentator and pundit.

“It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket,” Morgan posted on Twitter.

“I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years.”

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     