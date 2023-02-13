England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan retires from cricket

ENGLAND’S WORLD CUP-WINNING captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The Dublin-born 36-year-old oversaw the transformation of England’s white-ball side from also-rans in 2015 to 50-over world champions at Lord’s four years later.

He called time on his international career last year but continued to play county cricket for Middlesex and represent London Spirit in The Hundred.

Morgan intends to remain involved in the game, working as a commentator and pundit.

“It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket,” Morgan posted on Twitter.

“I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years.”