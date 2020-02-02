This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donovan underlines European title credentials with dazzling display

‘Lilywhite Lightning’ moved to 12-0(7KOs) as he inflicted a first stoppage defeat over an opponent who had previously fought Ryan Burnett.

By Brendan Coffey Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 9:37 AM
https://the42.ie/4989678
Eric Donovan celebrates (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Brendan Coffey reports from the Devenish Complex

IRISH FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ Donovan underlined his European title credentials with a flawless display against Joseafat Reyes at The Devenish Complex in Belfast.

Donovan, 34, stopped his Mexican opponent in round seven, taking his record to 12-0 (7KOs). Reyes, who had not been stopped in any of his previous 20 fights — including against Ryan Burnett in 2017 and British star Paul Butler last time out — could no longer withstand the Donovan onslaught and the referee called a halt in what was the penultimate round.

Former world champion Burnett watched from ringside as Donovan, his former sparring partner, delivered the most impressive performance of his professional career.

The Athy man controlled the fight from the opening bell. His speed and timing proved too much for Reyes, who rarely troubled the Irish champ.

The contest might have ended sooner only for Reyes’ courage and stamina. The Central American southpaw used all his experience to last as long as he did.

Where next for Donovan remains the big conundrum as he seeks a long-awaited European title fight. The five-time Irish amateur champion and European bronze medallist now has his eyes on a major professional belt.

Earlier on the card, Katelynn Phelan impressed against Hungary’s Borislava Goranova. Phelan, 19, cruised to her third win in the paid ranks, winning all four rounds in a decision. The light-welterweight from Kildare Town is Ireland’s youngest female professional fighter.

