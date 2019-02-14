Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81

ERIC HARRISON, THE man credited with Manchester United’s successful youth system under Alex Ferguson and the lauded ‘Class of ’92′, has died the club confirmed this morning.

Harrison, 81, was awarded an MBE last year for his services to football, with many of his former charges going on to play international football and fuelling a glittering period for Manchester United.

Gary Neville led the tributes to Harrison on Twitter this morning a heartfelt message about the impact the Yorkshireman had on his group:

We’ve lost our mentor , our coach and the man who made us. He taught us how to play , how to never give up , how important it was to win your individual battles and what we needed to do to play for Manchester United Football Club. Eric we owe you everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iv0uisTGCl — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 14, 2019 Source: Gary Neville /Twitter

Alex Ferguson hailed Harrison’s impact on the sport as a whole.

“Eric’s contribution to football and not just at Manchester United was incredible. When I came as manager I was lucky enough to have Eric on the staff as head of youth development, so I got to see the work he did and not just with the Class of ’92 but with all the young players.

“He built character and determination in those young players and prepared them for the future. He was a teacher, he gave these players a path, a choice and he only did that through his own hard work and sacrifice.

“He was able to impart that education to the young which made him one of the greatest coaches of our time.”

