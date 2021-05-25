BE PART OF THE TEAM

Haaland wins Bundesliga Player of the Year award

Erling Haaland beat Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski to the top prize.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 May 2021, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,903 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5448076

ERLING HAALAND HAS been named Bundesliga Player of the Year after providing 27 goals and eight assists in 28 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. 

The Norwegian striker beat Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who registered 41 goals and seven assists, to the fan-voted prize.

Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old record for most goals in a Bundesliga season.

“An honour to be awarded with the Bundesliga Player of the Season! An achievement not just for me but for the whole Borussia Dortmund family. We won this award together!,” Haaland posted on Twitter. 

The Dortmund striker has scored 41 goals in 41 games across all competitions this season.

