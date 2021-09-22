Ireland U21 striker bidding to cause an 'unbelievable' upset at Celtic Park

Ethon Varian celebrates after scoring for Raith Rovers against Aberdeen. Source: Lesley Fleming

IT TOOK PLACE long before he was born, so Ethon Varian wasn’t familiar with the game regarded as the most significant in Raith Rovers’ history when he joined the club in July.

Nevertheless, tales of the 1994 Scottish League Cup final were being relayed to him within a month of his arrival in Fife – and with good reason.

Over a quarter of a century since that famous victory against Celtic, fond memories have been evoked for Raith supporters ahead of tomorrow night’s meeting of the sides in the quarter-finals of the same competition (7.45pm, Premier Sports).

“A repeat of that would be unbelievable,” says Varian. “We’re the underdogs so we’ll just go out and try to express ourselves. Everyone is buzzing for it. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

After completing a loan move from Stoke City that runs until January, Varian’s first goal for Raith Rovers helped the second-tier club to set up an exciting trip to Celtic Park.

Rovers defied the odds in last month’s tie against Aberdeen, with Varian scoring the equaliser as they came from behind to win 2-1 against the Scottish Premiership side.

The Irish youngster, who turned 20 a fortnight ago, has also been contributing to his loan club’s bid for promotion by opening the scoring in their recent 2-0 victory at Ayr United.

“I’m loving it here, enjoying every moment, so I’m hoping to keep myself in the team and keep scoring goals,” says Varian, who hails from the southside Cork suburb of Togher and played his schoolboy football with Greenwood.

“A game against Celtic is exactly the kind of opportunity you want to prove what you can do when you go out on loan. The gaffer here is really good. He’s shown a lot of belief in me so hopefully I can repay him with more goals.”

After garnering a couple of years of experience with Stoke’s second-string side, Varian felt the benefits of playing U23 football were beginning to dry up ahead of the new season.

Potters manager Michael O’Neill agreed, allowing Varian to embark on a loan move geared towards increasing his exposure to the rigours of competitive senior football.

“There comes a point where you need a new challenge and to be tested more,” says the striker, who made his Ireland U21 debut in a friendly against Wales back in March.

“I think getting first-team football now will serve me well in the long-term. You’re coming up against more experienced players so you need to use your head a bit more, as well as your physicality.

“The games are a lot more competitive and physically demanding than what I was used to in U23 games, but I think I’ve been able to step up to the challenge so far.

“I’m happy with how I’ve been improving every year and setting new targets since I went over to Stoke. As long as I keep reaching those targets I’ll be on the right track.”

As he aims to graduate from Stoke City’s academy to the first-team squad, Varian has taken inspiration from compatriot and former clubmate Nathan Collins, who completed a €14million transfer to Premier League club Burnley during the summer.

“Seeing players do that gives you confidence because it shows that there is a pathway there, and if you keep working hard and performing well you’ll get rewarded with opportunities,” says Varian.

A breakthrough at Stoke is his ultimate objective, but for now Varian is focused on making the most of the opportunity to accelerate his development in Scotland.

As a result of a November evening at Ibrox in 1994, the name Raith Rovers remains synonymous with one of the bleakest periods in Celtic’s modern history.

Raith Rovers: 1994 Scottish League Cup winners. Source: EMPICS Sport

With the Glasgow giants under pressure to end a five-year trophy drought, captain Paul McStay failed to convert in a penalty shootout and the Scottish League Cup went to Starks Park instead.

The current Raith side are 14/1 outsiders to emulate that achievement tomorrow night at Parkhead, where Celtic have won all four of their domestic fixtures so far this season, scoring 18 goals in the process.

Varian adds: “I would have been [a Celtic fan] growing up and so are all my family, so I was delighted with the draw, but hopefully now we can cause an upset and put them out of the cup.”