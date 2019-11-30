This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spain, Poland and Sweden lie in wait should Ireland qualify for Euro 2020

Mick McCarthy’s team would play two games in Dublin before a trip to Bilbao in the final Group E fixture.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 5:55 PM
34 minutes ago 5,929 Views 14 Comments
Ireland will play in Group E should they qualify for the Euro 2020 finals.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND WILL PLAY Spain, Poland and Sweden should they qualify for the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Following this evening’s draw in Bucharest, Mick McCarthy’s side now know their fate should they successfully negotiate the play-offs in March.

As winners of Play-Off B, Ireland would play Poland [June 15] and Sweden [June 19] in Dublin before a trip to face Spain in Bilbao [June 24].

Before the draw was made Ireland already knew that they would be pitted in Group E should they qualify, where they would face two matches in Dublin and one in Bilbao. Spain are top seeds in the group, with Poland second seeds and Sweden third seeds.

Spain topped Group F of the qualifiers ahead of Sweden, who they will meet again in the finals, and Norway with eight wins from 10 games, scoring 31 goals along the way while conceding just five.

Poland also topped their group, finishing ahead of Austria in Group G.

If Ireland are to reach the finals, Mick McCarthy’s side need to beat Slovakia away from home in the play-off semi-final in March, and then follow that result up with another win on the road against either Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina in the final. 

McCarthy’s team play Slovakia on Thursday, 26 March, with the final penned in for five days later.

