BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Euro 2020 squad place left open for defender accused of racism

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy reserved a spot for Ondrej Kudela pending Uefa’s verdict on his appeal against a ban.

By AFP Tuesday 25 May 2021, 3:47 PM
33 minutes ago 1,227 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5447734
Ondrej Kudela (file pic).
Image: PA
Ondrej Kudela (file pic).
Ondrej Kudela (file pic).
Image: PA

CZECH REPUBLIC coach Jaroslav Silhavy left a spot open for defender Ondrej Kudela pending Uefa’s verdict on his appeal against a ban for racism, as he named a 25-man squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

Uefa banned the Slavia Prague defender from international competitions for 10 matches in April, following his alleged racist slur to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game the previous month.

Kudela, who was voted the Czech league’s best defender on Monday, is waiting for Uefa to discuss his appeal on Wednesday.

“Hope dies last, in Ondrej’s case we must use all possibilities,” Silhavy told reporters.

Midfielder Vladimir Darida of Hertha Berlin will captain the team, as Silhavy did not call up Sparta Prague’s Borek Dockal over poor form.

The squad also includes in-form West Ham duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

Silhavy also left out Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, who has been playing with a scrum cap since the Rangers game in which he suffered a skull fracture following a high challenge by striker Kemar Roofe.

“He finished the season very well but… he said he was concerned about his health and he is not completely ready,” said Silhavy.

The Czechs, who have qualified for their seventh straight European Championship, face Scotland and Croatia in Glasgow and England at Wembley in Group D.

The team will meet on 30 May and leave for a training camp in Italy the next day.

The Czechs will play friendlies against Italy in Bologna on 4 June and against Albania in Prague on 8 June.

Czechoslovakia won the tournament in 1976, while the Czech Republic, which split from Slovakia in 1993, were runners-up at Euro 1996 and losing semi-finalists at Euro 2004.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Czech Republic squad for Euro 2020:

Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous (Sigma Olomouc), Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen/GER), Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla/ESP)

Defenders: Jan Boril (Slavia Prague), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzen), Ondrej Celustka (Sparta Prague), Vladimir Coufal (West Ham/ENG), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim/GER), Tomas Kalas (Bristol City/ENG), Ales Mateju (Brescia/ITA), David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Verona/ITA), Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin/GER), Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria/ITA), Alex Kral (Spartak Moscow/RUS), Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague), Jakub Pesek (Slovan Liberec), Tomas Soucek (West Ham/ENG), Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague)

Forwards: Michael Krmencik (PAOK/GRE), Tomas Pekhart (Legia Warsaw/POL), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Matej Vydra (Burnley/ENG)

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie