Manchester United to meet Real Sociedad in Europa League, Parrott returns to Spurs

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL face Real Sociedad in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Spurs have been drawn against Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar.

United have been regular opponents of Sociedad in recent years, while Spurs met AZ in the league phase of this year’s competition, winning 1-0. The tie marks a return for Irish striker Troy Parrott against his former side.

Rangers, meanwhile, have been drawn against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

The last-16 ties will be played on 6 and 13 March.

The quarter-finals are slated for 10 and 17 April, with the semi-finals to be played on 1 and 8 May.

The final will be played in Bilbao on 21 May.

Europa League last-16 draw

Olympiacos vs Bodo/Glimt

Rangers vs Fenerbahce

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ajax

Lyon vs FCSB

Spurs vs AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad

Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen

Athletic Bilbao vs Roma

