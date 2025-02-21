Advertisement
The Europa League trophy on display at the Aviva Stadium ahead of last year's final. Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester United to meet Real Sociedad in Europa League, Parrott returns to Spurs

The draw for the last-16 of the Europa League has been made.
12.22pm, 21 Feb 2025
Gavin Cooney

 

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL face Real Sociedad in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Spurs have been drawn against Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar. 

United have been regular opponents of Sociedad in recent years, while Spurs met AZ in the league phase of this year’s competition, winning 1-0. The tie marks a return for Irish striker Troy Parrott against his former side. 

Rangers, meanwhile, have been drawn against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce. 

The last-16 ties will be played on 6 and 13 March. 

The quarter-finals are slated for 10 and 17 April, with the semi-finals to be played on 1 and 8 May. 

The final will be played in Bilbao on 21 May. 

Europa League last-16 draw 

  • Olympiacos vs Bodo/Glimt 
  • Rangers vs Fenerbahce  
  • Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ajax 
  • Lyon vs FCSB 
  • Spurs vs AZ Alkmaar
  • Manchester United vs Real Sociedad 
  • Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen 
  • Athletic Bilbao vs Roma 

More to follow 

 

 

