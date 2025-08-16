Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart in German Super Cup, Barcelona open title defence with a stroll

HARRY KANE AND Luis Diaz scored as Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 2-1 away on Saturday to lift the German Super Cup for a 10th time.

The match, which opens the German season with the league and cup winners facing off, was held for the first time since it was renamed for football legend Franz Beckenbauer, who died in 2024.

A year into their attacking partnership, Michael Olise and Kane were again Bayern’s most dangerous, combining for the opener with 18 minutes played.

Off balance and falling, Kane collected Olise’s pass and hit a low shot across the grass and into the bottom corner for his 86th goal in his 97th Bayern appearance.

Pushed on by a 60,000-strong home crowd, Stuttgart went looking for an equaliser late in the second half but Bayern broke through on the counter, Diaz heading in from close range with 13 minutes left.

Diaz ran to the corner post and sat on the grass, mimicking former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota’s video-game celebration.

It was the latest tribute for Portugal winger Jota, who died in a car accident in July.

Stuttgart pulled a goal back through Jamie Leweling in stoppage time.

The win netted Kane a second team trophy of his career after the 32-year-old broke his duck to win the Bundesliga last season.

Advertisement

Praising his charges for a “deserved win,” Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich said the victory would set the tone for the season.

“We wanted to show everyone that we’re here. Wins and titles are not a given — we have to appreciate them,” Kimmich told Germany’s Sat 1 network.

Meanwhile, Spanish champions Barcelona opened their Liga campaign on Saturday with an island cruise as they played almost an hour against nine men on their way to a 3-0 victory in Mallorca.

Barcelona’s second-half stroll did not please coach Hansi Flick.

“They’re three important points, but I didn’t like the match,” he told broadcaster Movistar. “After going two goals up and following Mallorca’s two red cards, I think the team only gave 50% and I didn’t like that.”

“Playing at 50 or 60% is not possible against nine players.”

Lamine Yamal (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Two of Barcelona’s Ballon d’Or nominees combined to put the visitors ahead after seven minutes, Lamine Yamal crossing for Raphinha to head in.

Yamal played a key role in the second goal after 23 minutes. Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo headed away the teenager’s shot and then fell to the ground.

As the referee waved play on and Mallorca failed to clear, the ball fell to Ferran Torres. He fired home from the edge of the box.

“If I would be on the other side of the decision I also would be not happy but I always say to my team until the referee stops the match we have to continue,” said Flick speaking in English at the post-match press conference.

“The referee didn’t stop the match so there you go. That they are unhappy with that decision I can also imagine.”

Manu Morlanes was one of two Mallorca players booked for dissent as they told the referee he should have stopped the game.

10 minutes later, Morlanes received a second yellow for a challenge on the rampant Yamal and was sent off.

In the 39th minute, as Barcelona’s debutant goalkeeper Joan Garcia jumped to head a ball clear, Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi challenged with his boot so high he planted his studs on Garcia’s cheek. Muriqi also saw red.

Barcelona strolled through the second half. Flick brought on summer loan signing Marcus Rashford, whose league registration only cleared on Saturday morning, for his Liga debut.

Deep into injury time Yamal picked up the ball on the right, left three defenders trailing as he cut across the top of the penalty area and curled a left-foot shot into the top corner with the final kick of the game.

“He surprises you every day. He’s a spectacular player,” said Flick.

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba watched as Monaco easily beat Le Havre 3-1 in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday as Lyon won away at Lens.

– © AFP 2025