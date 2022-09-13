Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 13 September 2022
Advertisement

Qatar ruled out as venue for European rugby finals but South Africa could be in the frame

The EPCR are keen to find new global venues.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 5:41 PM
30 minutes ago 671 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5865449
Marseille hosted last year's final between Leinster and La Rochelle.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Marseille hosted last year's final between Leinster and La Rochelle.
Marseille hosted last year's final between Leinster and La Rochelle.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

EUROPEAN RUGBY CHIEFS are considering South Africa in a list of potential venues for future Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals weekends, but have no plans to host games in Qatar.

EPCR chief executive Anthony Lepage has revealed they are keen to run the rule over new global venues for future finals.

The 2018 finals at Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium in Spain are the only matches to have been staged outside the main European rugby nations.

“We’re trying to have a mix, of traditional and new. We need to serve every fan in the end. It’s something we’re looking at – new territories that we haven’t been to like Italy, going back to Spain, Portugal, Brussels, Germany, Amsterdam.

“But it’s a long process, as we need to have the commitment and involvement of the local union for that, to bring local fans as well. It’s part of our goal to grow rugby and try to extend.”

Staging semi-final double-headers in these countries is also being considered.

“If that can help us fill a stadium and fans can plan their travel, there are lots of possibilities. Some are ambitious, but we are in a phase where there is no limit somewhere. We’re working with the leagues, so it’s important. We have our own interest​s, ​our own ​DNA, but if we respect that, there’s no limit.”

Lepage was speaking in Doha as the URC, EPCR and the South African Rugby Union signed a deal with Qatar Airways to transport the South African teams to Europe for their games this season.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

While there are no plans to stage games in Qatar, a finals weekend in South Africa is a possibility.

“I’d like to show that this territory needs love, as it’s a land of rugby,” said Lepage.

“We as Europeans can learn from them. We’ll have a huge fight on the field, which is a huge excitement. The French, English and the others will say ‘it’s our tournament and we don’t want the South Africans to win it.’

“That’s exciting.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie