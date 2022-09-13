Qatar ruled out as venue for European rugby finals but South Africa could be in the frame

EUROPEAN RUGBY CHIEFS are considering South Africa in a list of potential venues for future Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals weekends, but have no plans to host games in Qatar.

EPCR chief executive Anthony Lepage has revealed they are keen to run the rule over new global venues for future finals.

The 2018 finals at Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium in Spain are the only matches to have been staged outside the main European rugby nations.

“We’re trying to have a mix, of traditional and new. We need to serve every fan in the end. It’s something we’re looking at – new territories that we haven’t been to like Italy, going back to Spain, Portugal, Brussels, Germany, Amsterdam.

“But it’s a long process, as we need to have the commitment and involvement of the local union for that, to bring local fans as well. It’s part of our goal to grow rugby and try to extend.”

Staging semi-final double-headers in these countries is also being considered.

“If that can help us fill a stadium and fans can plan their travel, there are lots of possibilities. Some are ambitious, but we are in a phase where there is no limit somewhere. We’re working with the leagues, so it’s important. We have our own interest​s, ​our own ​DNA, but if we respect that, there’s no limit.”

Lepage was speaking in Doha as the URC, EPCR and the South African Rugby Union signed a deal with Qatar Airways to transport the South African teams to Europe for their games this season.

While there are no plans to stage games in Qatar, a finals weekend in South Africa is a possibility.

“I’d like to show that this territory needs love, as it’s a land of rugby,” said Lepage.

“We as Europeans can learn from them. We’ll have a huge fight on the field, which is a huge excitement. The French, English and the others will say ‘it’s our tournament and we don’t want the South Africans to win it.’

“That’s exciting.”