Ireland's Daniel Wiffen wins gold medal at European Short Course Championships

IRELAND’S DANIEL WIFFEN has won a gold medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships tonight in Lublin, Poland.

The Olympic champion registered a time of 14:14.96 in the 1500m Freestyle final.

It is the second time in a row that the 24-year-old has won gold at this event.

On Tuesday, Wiffen — in his first event back following surgery on his appendix in September — won a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle.

The Down native spent most of the race in second place behind Zalan Sarkany of Hungary before a strong finish saw the Irishman triumph.

Sarkany (14:15.51) had to settle for silver, and Germany’s Florian Wellbrock (14:19.26) secured bronze.

Following his magnificent gold medal in the 200m Backstroke on Wednesday, John Shortt came fourth in the 100m Backstroke semi-final

The 18-year-old’s time was 50.16.

The performance was enough to secure a spot in the final for the Galway swimmer.

Also progressing from Shortt’s semi-final were Great Britain’s Oliver Morgan (49.62), Italian Lorenzo Mora (50.07), and Czech swimmer Jan Čejka (50.11).

It was also a good day for Ellie McCartney.

The Enniskillen native won her 200m Breaststroke semi-final in a time of 2:18.81, which is an Irish record.

Roos Vanotterdijk of Belgium (2:19.90), Czech swimmer Kristýna Horská (2:19.94), Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova (2:20.49), and Clara Rybak-Andersen of Denmark (2:20.89) will all join McCartney in the final.

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe before the race. Andrea Masini / INPHO Andrea Masini / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier today, Ellen Walshe finished seventh in her event.

The 24-year-old, who was competing in the final of the 100m individual medley, finished registered a time of 58.62.

Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands won the race with a new Championship and European record time of 56.26.

Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk (56.80) took silver while Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko (57.17) claimed bronze.

Meanwhile, Eoin Corby did not advance from the 200m Breaststroke semi-final.

The Limerick swimmer finished eighth with a time of 2:05.89.

Also competing this evening is Evan Bailey in the 200m Freestyle final (7.27pm).

