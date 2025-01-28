Evan Ferguson could link up with Xabi Alonso in Bayer Leverkusen loan deal

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL EVAN Ferguson is being pursued by Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

Mark McAdam of Sky Sports News reports that Leverkusen are interested in a loan deal for the Brighton and Hove Albion striker.

West Ham were initially linked with Ferguson, and it is understood that a number of Premier League clubs have also enquired about his availability.

Should he go to Germany, he would be managed by Xabi Alonso. They are defending their first Bundesliga title and are currently second, behind leaders Bayern Munich by six points.

Alonso has confirmed that Leverkusen are selling striker Victor Boniface, 24, who is expected to move to play for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in a move expected to be worth more than €50 million.

Boniface arrived in Leverkusen from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise 18 months ago for €20 million.

He has scored 29 goals and laid on 11 assists in 49 matches for the club, but has not played since picking up a hamstring injury on international duty in November.

The Nigeria striker missed training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Sparta Prague.

“There are discussions with the club and we need to wait. We’re preparing without Boni,” Alonso told reporters Tuesday.

“We will see. We need to wait a bit more but our preparation is with the rest of our squad who are ready and fit and in good shape at the moment.

“It’s the last Champions League game and that’s our focus.”

Alonso revealed Leverkusen were “getting close” to signing more players during the winter window and added: “I’m very satisfied with the squad and with our quality… and will be (at the end of the window).”

– Additional reporting © AFP 2025