Ex-Ireland international David McGoldrick among 3 players released by Sheffield United

FORMER IRELAND international David McGoldrick has been named among the players whose contracts will not be renewed by Sheffield United next season.

The Blades, who are still vying for promotion from the Championship via the playoffs, also confirmed that Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman were being released, while Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn have extended their stay for 12 months.

34-year-old striker McGoldrick won 14 caps for Ireland before announcing his retirement from international football in November 2020.

He joined Sheffield United in 2018 and was instrumental in their subsequent promotion to the Premier League.

The experienced attacker remained an important player during the Blades’ two seasons in the top flight.

However, he featured just 19 times in the Championship this campaign, with his last appearance coming in February.

McGoldrick posted a message on Instagram reacting to the news, writing: “All good things must come to an end and my time at SUFC has come. From coming on trial and winning promotion, winning Player of Season, Players’ Player of Season, Goal of Season, 10 goals in the premier league and making friends for life has been nothing short of a fairytale.

“Your love and support from you fans that you have given me has never gone unnoticed and I will never forget it! The club and players (my brothers) are in good hands under Hecky and his staff and I’m confident this season will be a happy ending for me.

“Let’s have the lane rocking tomorrow as always! Once a Blade always a Blade. Love Didzy x.”