Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 13 May 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Ireland international David McGoldrick among 3 players released by Sheffield United

The 34-year-old joined the Blades in 2018 and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 13 May 2022, 10:57 PM
24 minutes ago 1,040 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5763878
David McGoldrick (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
David McGoldrick (file pic).
David McGoldrick (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER IRELAND international David McGoldrick has been named among the players whose contracts will not be renewed by Sheffield United next season.

The Blades, who are still vying for promotion from the Championship via the playoffs, also confirmed that Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman were being released, while Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn have extended their stay for 12 months.

34-year-old striker McGoldrick won 14 caps for Ireland before announcing his retirement from international football in November 2020.

He joined Sheffield United in 2018 and was instrumental in their subsequent promotion to the Premier League.

The experienced attacker remained an important player during the Blades’ two seasons in the top flight.

However, he featured just 19 times in the Championship this campaign, with his last appearance coming in February.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

McGoldrick posted a message on Instagram reacting to the news, writing: “All good things must come to an end and my time at SUFC has come. From coming on trial and winning promotion, winning Player of Season, Players’ Player of Season, Goal of Season, 10 goals in the premier league and making friends for life has been nothing short of a fairytale.

“Your love and support from you fans that you have given me has never gone unnoticed and I will never forget it! The club and players (my brothers) are in good hands under Hecky and his staff and I’m confident this season will be a happy ending for me.

“Let’s have the lane rocking tomorrow as always! Once a Blade always a Blade. Love Didzy x.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie