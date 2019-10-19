Ex-Ireland U21 international helps QPR maintain promotion push

FORMER IRELAND U21 international Ryan Manning was on target, as QPR beat Hull 3-2 in the Championship today.

The 23-year-old Galway native, who can play midfield but has been operating as a left-back more recently, struck home from the edge of the area just before half-time to make it 1-1.

Eberechi Eze then scored two penalties to ensure QPR came from behind to beat Hull 3-2 at the KCOM Stadium.

The win leaves Mark Warburton’s side fifth in the Championship, just three points off first place.

Hal Robson-Kanu kept West Brom top of the Championship with a dramatic 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, while Leeds celebrated their centenary by beating Birmingham on Saturday.

Albion preserved their position at the top of the table after Wales forward Robson-Kanu scored in the 82nd minute at the Riverside Stadium.

Robson-Kanu’s goal, which secured Albion’s first win at Middlesbrough since 2009, was the perfect way to celebrate after he signed a two-year contract extension this week.

Leeds moved into second place on a milestone afternoon at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team reached their 100th birthday on Thursday and marked the occasion with several events around the city.

Fittingly, it was Leeds-born Kalvin Phillips who struck in the 65th minute to leave the hosts two points behind West Brom after a 1-0 victory.

Third-placed Swansea were held 1-1 by managerless Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Swans went ahead when Andre Ayew found the net in the 67th minute, but Alex Mowatt replied shortly afterwards in the Reds’ first match since the departure of head coach Daniel Stendel.

Matt Miazga’s late goal gave Reading a 1-0 win over Preston at the Madejski Stadium in Mark Bowen’s first game in charge.

Stoke claimed their second consecutive victory, beating Fulham 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters remain bottom, two points adrift of safety, despite Tyrese Campbell’s first-half goal and Lee Gregory’s penalty.

Juninho Bacuna came off the bench to seal a 2-2 draw for Huddersfield at Blackburn.

Charlton moved into seventh after beating Derby 3-0 at The Valley, while Bristol City’s unbeaten run on the road ended with a 3-0 defeat at Luton.

Brentford scored three times in the final six minutes to secure a 3-2 comeback win over Millwall at Griffin Park.

Ollie Watkins’ missed penalty looked to be proving costly for the Bees when Tom Bradshaw and Jed Wallace put Millwall 2-0 ahead.

But substitutes Josh Da Silva and Bryan Mbeumo struck before Watkins atoned for his earlier blemish with the winner.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

