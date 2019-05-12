Ex-Man Utd and Arsenal forward Robin van Persie brings illustrious career to an end

ROBIN VAN PERSIE played his last game as a professional in Feyenoord’s Eredivisie loss to ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Van Persie rejoined his boyhood club in January 2018 and said earlier this season that he would not prolong his career solely in pursuit of the Eredivisie title.

The 35-year-old has been in typically prolific form for Feyenoord this term, scoring 16 goals in 25 appearances, but was unable to prevent his side slipping to a 2-0 home defeat to Den Haag.

He will not take part in the final league match of the campaign on Wednesday at Fortuna Sittard, which was originally due to be played on 28 April and moved to accommodate Ajax’s Champions League semi-final against Tottenham.

Van Persie initially left Feyenoord in 2004 to join Arsenal, yet an FA Cup in his first season was the only major trophy the forward won in eight years in London.

Developing into one of the Premier League’s most lethal forwards, Van Persie departed for rivals United and fired the Old Trafford club to the Premier League title in Alex Ferguson’s final year in charge.

The Dutchman, who also had a short stint at Fenerbahce, also starred on the international stage as Netherlands reached the World Cup final in 2010 and the semi-finals four years later.

He ends his career as his country’s all-time top goalscorer with 50 strikes in 102 appearances.

