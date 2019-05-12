This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Man Utd and Arsenal forward Robin van Persie brings illustrious career to an end

The 35-year-old has been in typically prolific form for Feyenoord this term.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 May 2019, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,760 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4631867
Feyenoord forward Robin van Persie.
Feyenoord forward Robin van Persie.
Feyenoord forward Robin van Persie.

ROBIN VAN PERSIE played his last game as a professional in Feyenoord’s Eredivisie loss to ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Van Persie rejoined his boyhood club in January 2018 and said earlier this season that he would not prolong his career solely in pursuit of the Eredivisie title.

The 35-year-old has been in typically prolific form for Feyenoord this term, scoring 16 goals in 25 appearances, but was unable to prevent his side slipping to a 2-0 home defeat to Den Haag.

He will not take part in the final league match of the campaign on Wednesday at Fortuna Sittard, which was originally due to be played on 28 April and moved to accommodate Ajax’s Champions League semi-final against Tottenham. 

Van Persie initially left Feyenoord in 2004 to join Arsenal, yet an FA Cup in his first season was the only major trophy the forward won in eight years in London.

Developing into one of the Premier League’s most lethal forwards, Van Persie departed for rivals United and fired the Old Trafford club to the Premier League title in Alex Ferguson’s final year in charge.

The Dutchman, who also had a short stint at Fenerbahce, also starred on the international stage as Netherlands reached the World Cup final in 2010 and the semi-finals four years later.

He ends his career as his country’s all-time top goalscorer with 50 strikes in 102 appearances.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie