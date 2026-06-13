Exeter reach Prem final after epic fightback – and last-gasp goalline stand – against Bath

Bath 26

Exeter Chiefs 27

EXETER ENDED BATH’S reign as English Prem champions with a pulsating fightback to win 27-26 in the play-off semi-finals on Saturday.

Trailing 26-10 at half-time, Exeter defied the odds with a remarkable revival that left the Rec stunned into silence at the final whistle.

Bath dominated the first half, scoring tries through Beno Obano, Thomas du Toit, Joe Cokanasiga and Henry Arundell, while Santi Carreras kicked three conversions.

But Exeter somehow turned things around following touchdowns from Christ Tshiunza, Ben Hammersley, Greg Fisilau and Ethan Burger’s 68th-minute clincher, with Henry Slade kicking two conversions and Harvey Skinner landing a penalty.

Exeter will face Northampton in the final at Twickenham on 20 June after the Saints defeated Leicester 45-31 in the other semi-final on Friday.

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Rusi Tuima celebrates the final whistle as Bath's final attempt to score a try is held up. Paul Currie / INPHO Paul Currie / INPHO / INPHO

Last crowned English champions in 2020, Exeter will be playing in the final for the first time since losing to Harlequins five years ago.

Just 12 months ago, Exeter finished a dismal ninth in the Prem after winning just four times in a woeful campaign that included a humiliating club record 79-17 defeat by Gloucester.

“I’ve not got words to describe that, it’s mental,” Exeter fly-half Skinner said.

“We showed great character. Bath took it to us for 20 minutes, we went a man down, but the key message was ‘don’t stop believing’.

“The boys showed some great fight, we stuck at it and we came good in the end.”

Exeter's Paul Brown-Bampoe celebrates. Paul Currie / INPHO Paul Currie / INPHO / INPHO

Chasing a second consecutive title, Bath’s hopes of a third successive Prem final appearance were dashed in the most dramatic fashion.

Bath went through 40 phases of play during a frantic finale, but prop Billy Sela was held up over the line and the hosts rejected the chance to let Santiago Carreras attempt a drop goal as Exeter clung to their lead.

Only Wasps, Leicester and Saracens have won Prem silverware in successive seasons since the play-offs were introduced 24 years ago, and membership of that elite group continues to elude Bath.

– © AFP 2026