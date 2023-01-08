Knight shines but Madden goes from hero to zero as Irish stars face mixed fortunes

DERBY COUNTY WILL play West Ham United in the FA Cup fourth round after the League One side strolled to a 3-0 win over Barnsley.

Ireland internationals James Collins and Jason Knight scored either side of half-time with Tom Barkhuizen’s getting on the score sheet on the hour mark.

Collins converted from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Barnsely’s Matthew Wolfe handled the ball in the area, while Knight had a simple tap in the 79th minute.

Elsewhere, Dubliner Paddy Madden went from hero to zero for Stockport County as they suffered an agonising defeat to Walsall.

The former Bohemians striker, capped once at senior level by Ireland, came off the bench and levelled with two minutes to go after a clinical strike. But Madden then fouled Liam Kinsella, a former Ireland underage international, which allowed Andy Williams to score a 95th-minute winner from 12 yards.

There was also disappointment for Ireland duo Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah as Norwich City lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in new boss David Wagner’s first game in charge.

Omobamidele started at centre back in a flat four-man defence, while Idah started on the left supporting lone striker Teemu Pukki.

Having taken over from the sacked Dean Smith on Friday, Wagner saw his new side dominate for long periods against their fellow Championship outfit only to lose out to a first-half goal from Jack Vale after Grant Hanley’s error.

It was Blackburn’s second win at Carrow Road in the space of three weeks, having won 2-0 just before Christmas, and a fifth game without a win for the Canaries, with Wagner facing a big challenge when the league season resumes.

Russell Martin rued Swansea’s failure to capitalise on a “brilliant” first half after his side were denied a win in their tie at Bristol City.

Liam Cullen capitalised on an error from Rob Atkinson to set up Joel Piroe to shoot into an unguarded net on 15 minutes but the Swans failed to build on their advantage despite dominating before the break.

Antoine Semenyo rewarded the hosts’ second-half improvement with a 75th-minute header from Andreas Weimann’s cross to earn a 1-1 draw and a replay.

Visiting boss Martin said: “We were brilliant in the first half. Some of our build-up play was incredible.

“But we need to make more of the moments when we get into the opposition box. The boys were in a bit of a rush at times and there was a lack of quality.

PA Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz battles with Norwich City's Andrew Omobamidele. PA

Elsewhere, Stoke’s Championship struggles were put aside with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Hartlepool to secure a place in the fourth round.

Alex Neil’s side secured a two-goal cushion at half-time and Pools, fighting against relegation in League Two, could not find a way back.

An own goal from Hartlepool defender Euan Murray in the 16th minute was followed by a predatory Jacob Brown strike two minutes before the break to put Stoke in control.

Even though Hartlepool had their moments, particularly in the first half, Neil’s men never really looked like throwing that advantage away and Rollin Menayese also put into his own net two minutes after the restart.