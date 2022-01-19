Membership : Access or Sign Up
FA probes Arsenal yellow card after allegations of suspicious betting patterns

Bookmakers raised concerns after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners booking.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 6:29 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
ENGLAND’S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION is probing a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns.

The Athletic reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners player being cautioned during a game.

An FA statement said: “The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it.”

It is understood that although the governing body is looking into the matter, it is not a formal investigation at this time.

Arsenal have declined to comment.

Spot-betting allows punters to place bets on specific details of matches – such as bookings, or the number of corners – rather than the overall outcome of a game.

In April 2018, defender Bradley Wood was banned from playing for six years after twice getting intentionally booked during Lincoln City’s FA Cup run the previous season.

Wood received a five-year ban for match-fixing offences, and a further 12-month suspension after admitting 22 charges of betting on the outcome of matches and one charge of passing on information.

In September 2009, former Southampton and England midfielder Matt Le Tissier published an autobiography in which he revealed he had placed a spread bet on the timing of the first throw-in in a match in which he played.

Le Tissier tried to over-hit a pass to team-mate Neil Shipperley to force a throw-in, but failed to get the ball out of play. The matter was referred to Hampshire Police but the Crown Prosecution Service elected not to pursue a case.

Press Association

