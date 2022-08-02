Just one top-flight clash as second round draw for FAI Cup is made

DROGHEDA UNITED WILL host Shamrock Rovers in the only top-flight pairing in the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup tie.

The draw for the competition was made today, following the weekend’s ties which saw holders St Patrick’s Athletic and fellow European giantkillers Sligo Rovers dumped out by Waterford and Wexford respectively.

Waterford’s prize is a meeting with Malahide United, while Wexford host another top-flight side in Dundalk.

Last year’s beaten finalists Bohemians have been draw away to Lucan United, while Ulster Senior League side Bonagee United will host Damien Duff’s Shelbourne.

Elsewhere, Derry City host Cork City, Galway United will play UCD, and Maynooth University Town have been drawn against Treaty United of the First Division.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 28 August.

FAI Cup Second Round Draw

Bonagee United vs Shelbourne

Lucan United vs Bohemians

Drogheda United vs Shamrock Rovers

Derry City vs Cork City

Galway United vs UCD

Maynooth University Town vs Treaty United

Wexford vs Dundalk

Malahide United vs Waterford