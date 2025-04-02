FAI take action after three First Division clubs field ineligible players

THE FAI HAVE confirmed that an Independent Disciplinary Committee has taken action after three different League of Ireland First Division clubs fielded ineligible players.

Wexford, Kerry and Finn Harps have all been punished for what’s understood to be an issue over the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of three new signings who were all involved on the first night of the 2025 campaign on 14 February.

Darragh Dunne joined Wexford last December after a spell in Sweden but the required paperwork had not been finalised by the time he featured against UCD. “In accordance with FAI Disciplinary Regulations, Wexford FC have forfeited this fixture by a scoreline of 3-0,” a FAI statement confirmed, meaning they are now second from bottom in the table.

For Kerry and Finn Harps, the result of their meeting was annulled by the committee with neither team receiving points after they fielded Stevan Stanic-Floody and Gavin Hodgins, respectively. Like Dunne, they also arrived from outside jurisdictions.

Advertisement

Kerry had beaten Harps so the loss of those points has seen them drop to the foot of the First Division while the Donegal club also won’t benefit from receiving the three points in return.

The decisions of the committee are subject to appeal.