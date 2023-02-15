FAI investigation finds no 'malicious activity, nor a structural stand issue' in Limerick

AN INVESTIGATION CARRIED out by the FAI into the reasons behind supporters being removed from a section of the Markets Field during last season’s First Division play-off has found that the incident did not occur due to “malicious activity, nor a structural stand issue.”

In a statement released today, the association confirmed that “accidental excessive force contributed to the damage of the seats”, which led to some Waterford fans being relocated from the away stand during the first half.

The game had to be temporarily halted as a result, but a full picture of the incident has now emerged.

“Following an incident during the League of Ireland Men’s First Division Play-Off fixture between Galway United FC and Waterford FC on Friday, 4 November, 2022, at Markets Field in Limerick, a full investigation was conducted and a report has now been completed and sent to all stakeholders involved,” the statement began.

“The report found that the incident did not occur due to malicious activity, nor a structural stand issue, but accidental excessive force contributed to the damage of the seats.

“The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the League of Ireland are currently reviewing all stadium certificates for the 2023 season and will add additional inspections where high risks are identified.

“Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, a Safety and Security Conference took place with all relevant club personnel. Further match operations workshops and training is currently on-going ahead of the 2023 League of Ireland season.

“The FAI would like to thank all stakeholders involved in the report An Garda Siochana, Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership, Treaty United FC and Waterford FC.”