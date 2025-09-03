FAI union staff threaten strike action over proposed job cuts

SIPTU MEMBERS AT the Football Association of Ireland have warned they may consider industrial action, after the organisation failed to respond to a request for an urgent meeting over proposed job cuts that could see up to a third of the workforce made redundant.

The union is also seeking meetings with the FAI CEO and the Minister for Sport to demand proper consultation and accountability.

Siptu, which represents a portion of FAI staff, said it had requested an urgent meeting with management to discuss the proposed cuts, but had received no response.

Staff are set to meet on Friday to decide how to respond, including the possible reactivation of their public campaign (Our Union, Our Team) in defence of jobs and community football programmes.

Adrian Kane, Siptu Services Divisional Organiser, said the FAI had shown “utter contempt” for its employees by outsourcing critical decisions to consultants without proper consultation.

“This is an insult to workers who have dedicated their careers to Irish football,” he said.

Advertisement

Kane added that if the FAI continued to refuse engagement, the union would consider all options, including industrial action.

He warned that redundancies would threaten initiatives such as local leagues, youth development structures, and programmes like Football for All, which provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities.

Siptu Sector Organiser Robbie Purfield called for urgent meetings with the FAI CEO and government ministers, including the Minister for Sport, as well as Sport Ireland, to demand accountability.

“The refusal of the FAI to consult staff on this crude cost-cutting exercise risks long-lasting damage to the foundations of Irish football,” he said.

The FAI announced last week that it would begin a voluntary redundancy programme as part of a “significant transformation programme” aimed at modernising football development in Ireland.

The Association said the restructure would start in the coming days, with a phase of redeployment to follow before any compulsory redundancies are confirmed.

The governing body said the changes were necessary to align with future strategic objectives, accelerate internal culture change, introduce specialist skill sets, and deliver financial sustainability.

It claimed the programme was informed by Uefa benchmarking and external consultancy advice.

“The findings make it clear that the Association does not currently have the required framework and specific skill sets to implement vital strategies, including the FAI Football Pathways Plan, and to meet the evolving needs of Irish football,” a statement said.

Siptu has strongly rejected any suggestion that staff lack the necessary skills, saying members are “on the coal face day to day” and should be fully engaged in the process.

The FAI employs around 251 staff, and was €70 million in debt prior to a government-led bailout in 2020.

The Republic of Ireland men’s senior team is currently ranked 60th in the world and has not qualified for a World Cup since 2002, while the women’s team made its first World Cup appearance in 2023 and are currently ranked 27th in the world.

Written by Andrew Walsh and posted on TheJournal.ie