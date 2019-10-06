Family affair as local lad revels in Newcastle debut

MATTY LONGSTAFF admitted his match-winning Premier League debut was a dream come true as the teenager lined up alongside his brother Sean to stun Manchester United on Sunday.

Longstaff, 19, marked his first top-flight start with the 72nd-minute rocket that handed Newcastle a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park.

It was an incredible moment for the Newcastle-born teenager, who joined forces with his 21-year-old brother to leave the struggling visitors in turmoil.

“Last night you go to bed dreaming of it but you never think it will happen. I’m over the moon, speechless,” Longstaff said.

“I found out I was in the team yesterday after training, the butterflies started going and I looked forward to it ever since, I was buzzing.”

The fairytale finish came when Longstaff struck from 20 yards to beat United keeper David de Gea in just his second appearance for the club he supported as a boy.

“It was hit and hope and rather than a placed shot but it’s in the back of the net. You can’t describe the feeling, running away to the fans, it was surreal,” he said.

"Last night you go to bed dreaming of this and you never think it's going to happen. For it to happen, I'm over the moon."



Matty Longstaff discusses his debut goal alongside older brother Sean.



📺 Watch #NEWMUN reaction live on Sky Sports PL now: https://t.co/tD6GdlnPIW pic.twitter.com/AlfeQRFAdr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 6, 2019

“I thought my first-half shot was in but it hit the bar. That was a bit disappointing but to get the goal front of the Gallogate, it’s that little bit special.”

His brother Sean revealed Matty has helped lift the mood of Steve Bruce’s squad during a troubled run for Newcastle.

“I’m over the moon. I know how hard he’s worked. He’s been the best player in training. He was a breath of fresh air,” he said.

“He was really quiet last night, he’s usually bouncing around the house shouting. I’ve never heard him so quiet! I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

- © AFP 2019

Murray Kinsella joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey from Japan to give his blunt assessment of Ireland’s performance against Russia