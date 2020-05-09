This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 9 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spotlight on Faroe Islands as top flight returns to provide rare live sport

Norwegian and Danish broadcasters have signed deals to show the tiny Atlantic archipelago’s Premier League, which started today.

By Press Association Saturday 9 May 2020, 8:41 PM
39 minutes ago 1,010 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5095134
File photo of a Faroese fan.
Image: PA Images
File photo of a Faroese fan.
File photo of a Faroese fan.
Image: PA Images

NOT SINCE BOBBLE-hatted goalkeeper Jens-Martin Knudsen inspired a famous victory in his country’s first competitive international in 1990 has Faroese football revelled in such a spotlight.

While other European leagues wrestle with the implications of coronavirus, the tiny Atlantic archipelago – which is currently reporting no known cases – kicked off its new Betri League season on Saturday.

And the clamour to show live action has led the Norwegian broadcaster TV2 and Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet to sign deals to show the first 12 rounds of the Faroese season live.

TV2’s sports editor Vegard Jansen Hagen told Norwegian media: “A little less talk and a little more action – that’s the job I hope that the Faroe Islands will do for us.”

The big game on the opening day saw visitors B36 beat defending champions KI 2-0 in Klaksvik, thanks to two goals in the last 10 minutes from Sebastian Pingel and Meinhard Olsen.

The match took place behind closed doors, with the first two rounds of the season scheduled to be without fans before that decision will be reviewed.

Faroese football fan Karper Neesgaard, who runs the @FaeroskFodbold Twitter feed, told the PA news agency there had been “huge hype” about the start of the season. He admitted: “It has been far more than we usually get.”

The Faroe Islands has been hailed for its response to the coronavirus. It tested 10% of its population – one of the highest testing rates in the world – and has recorded a total of 184 cases and no deaths.

The Belarusian Premier League was the only other European top-flight to stage matches on Saturday. In contrast to the Faroes, Belarus has continued to resist lockdown restrictions, despite an escalating number of cases and deaths.

Germany has announced that the Bundesliga will return behind closed doors next weekend, while other major leagues wrestle with how to resume action whilst minimising the risk to players and officials.

The Faroe Islands became members of Uefa in 1990 and Knudsen – who wore the unique headgear to protect against a childhood injury – starred in a famous 1-0 win over Austria in a Euro 92 qualifying match.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie