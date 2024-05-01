Fastorslow too strong for Galopin Des Champs in Punchestown repeat

FASTORSLOW REPEATED his victory of last year as he once again got the better of Galopin Des Champs in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

Martin Brassil’s charge was a shock 20-1 scorer from the Cheltenham Gold Cup hero 12 months ago, but he went off much shorter odds at 7-2 this time, with Galopin Des Champs 1-2 favourite.

Partnered by J J Slevin, Fastorslow travelled particularly well as Conflated set the early gallop and clearly had plenty still to give as the race began in earnest.

Slevin had his mount in pole position with two fences to jump and while Galopin Des Champs tried to challenge on the run to the last, he never really looked like getting on top.

Fastorslow cleared the last in style and galloped home for a one-and-a-quarter-length win over the dual Cheltenham champion, with King George winner Hewick finishing with real purpose to grab third, beaten a further two and a quarter lengths.

Meanwhile, Redemption Day came from last to first to give rider Jody Townend a first Grade One win in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race.

Trained by Willie Mullins, Redemption Day finished second in this contest two years ago before enduring a 611-day absence. But following a Fairyhouse win last month, he enjoyed his moment in the spotlight.

Stablemate Jasmin De Vaux was sent off the 6-4 favourite to follow up his Cheltenham bumper success, but Patrick Mullins was pushing along from some way out, while in contrast, Townend was making smooth progress through the field having sat at the rear in the early stages.

Redemption Day was cantering over his rivals at the top of the straight and when Townend popped the question, he responded in style to run out a three-and-three-quarter-length winner.

Finally, Dancing City had to dig deep to repel the challenge of fellow Willie Mullins runner High Class Hero in the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.

The winner was sent off as the 7-4 favourite in the hands of Paul Townend having claimed Grade One glory at last month’s Grand National meeting at Aintree, but he had ground to find with Stellar Story, who had beaten him by just over seven lengths in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham.

Dancing City was clearly travelling well at the top of the straight and while he easily had the measure of Stellar Story, High Class Hero served it up to him after jumping the last.

Townend’s mount responded to every urging though, and while the second tried his best, Dancing City held a half-length advantage at the line.

The victory was a third at Grade One level for Dancing City, having also struck at the Dublin Racing Festival back in February and Mullins lauded the winner’s attitude.