Ireland's Festy Ebosele set to leave Turkish league for Championship return

FESTY EBOSELE COULD end his stay in Turkey with a move back to the English Championship on the cards before the end of this winter transfer window.

The Republic of Ireland international has had a mixed time of it at Istanbul Basaksehir over the last 12 months.

Ebosele joined the Turkish club from Udinese following a loan spell with Watford.

Injuries have also frustrated the right-sided player but West Bromwich Albion are understood to be one club interested in taking the Wexford man before the 2 February deadline.

West Brom’s new boss is Eric Ramsay, the former Manchester United first-team coach, and he is aiming to bolster his squad in their bid to avoid relegation to League One.

Ryan Mason departed as head coach earlier this month and West Brom are currently just three points above the drop zone.

A move for regular game time for Ebosele would also be a boost for Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson ahead of March’s World Cup play-off semi-final away to Czechia.