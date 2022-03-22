Rooney's warning for Ireland U21 international Ebosele over Serie A switch

DERBY MANAGER WAYNE Rooney believes Ireland U21 international Festy Ebosele has made a mistake in signing for Udinese.

The Serie A side confirmed on Monday that Ebosele will join the club in the summer, having signed a five-year contract with the Italian club.

Derby had wanted the 19-year-old to stay at Pride Park, but are unable to offer new contracts to players or make any new signings due to their ongoing financial difficulties, with the club currently in administration.

Speaking to The Derby Telegraph, Rooney reiterated his admiration for Ebosele, but stated that he feels the player should not be making the move.

“I said a few months ago he can be a superstar, he can be what he wants. He really needs to keep his focus, his concentration, and keep learning to develop,” Rooney said.



“Just by sheer pace and power alone he has got something which every player wants. The next part of that is the details, which I talk about after games. Details to his game. If he gets them right, he can go right to the top.

“If you are asking me do I think it is the right move for him, then no I don’t,” Rooney added.

“I think he should stay in England. Whether it is a move where he goes there to go back to England, obviously we know Udinese are a sister club to Watford, we don’t know.

“I think he should have stayed in England, kept learning to play the game here then he really has a chance. It is always difficult for a young player to go abroad.”

Ebosele – who can play in multiple positions, including wing-back and wide in a front three – has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Derby this season, and will remain with the Rams until the summer.

Ebosele, who is of Nigerian descent, grew up in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

He played with local side Moyne Rangers growing up, joining the Bray Wanderers academy in 2016 before moving to England and joining Derby in 2018.

