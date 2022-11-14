Fiji's Albert Tuisue cited for tackle on Joey Carbery

FIJI BACK ROW Albert Tuisue has been cited for an act of foul play following his red card during Saturday’s Autumn Nation Series defeat to Ireland.

Tuisue was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Joey Carbery which saw the Ireland out-half forced off with a head injury during the second-half of Ireland’s 35-17 win at Aviva Stadium.

The player has now been cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 which states: a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

Tuisue will attend a disciplinary hearing via video conference tomorrow, 15 November.

Elsewhere, South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit and France scrum-half Antoine Dupont have both been cited following their red cards in France’s thrilling 30-26 win over the Springboks in Marseille on Saturday. Both hearings will take place on Wednesday.

Scotland’s Richie Gray has also been cited for an act of foul play – namely dangerous play in a ruck or maul – during Scotland’s defeat to New Zealand on Sunday. A date has yet to be set for his hearing.

Autumn Series

