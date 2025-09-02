Finn Harps face €90,000 bill related to transfer activity

FINN HARPS HAVE to stump up €90,000 after being hit with a large bill related to historical transfer activity.

The already-cash-strapped First Division club has been hit with a whopping €90,000 bill over trading compensation payments.

Harps Chairman Ian Harkin said in a message to supporters: “We need to raise €90,000 quickly to meet the FIFA payment”.

The eye-watering debt comes at a time when Harps are already facing cash flow issues.

“A few unexpected costs have landed, the biggest of which is a FIFA training compensation payment,” Mr Harkin said.

“We had three cases; in two we’ll recover most of the money after paying, but we lost the third on appeal. The reality is we must settle this bill now or risk another transfer ban and further fines.”

Earlier in the season, Harps were added to the FIFA Registration Ban List for a period of time.

It is believed that the moves occurred between clubs not under the jurisdiction of the Football Association of Ireland and Harps, thereby having the matters dealt with as an “international transfer”.

FIFA Clearing House acts as an intermediary in payments relating to training rewards (solidarity mechanism and training compensation) and ensures that payments by new clubs are correctly distributed to training clubs. It aims to improve the transfer systems and associated payments in football.

The payments are based on the final electronic player passport and allocation statement approved by the FIFA administration.

Domestic compensation, for example to clubs in the Donegal Underage League, are much lower than those that could be due for an international transfer.

Harps moved within a point of the First Division play-offs with a 1-0 win over Treaty United on Friday night.

However, behind the scenes Harps are facing a challenging time.

Season ticket sales dropped to €44,000 from €53,000 last season and UEFA solidarity payments to second tier clubs have been drastically cut.

Harps’ new membership scheme fell well short of its intended target. Harps had hoped to have 5,000 members by June, but just 1,700 have signed up – leaving a hole of €83,000 in the coffers.

Mr Harkin said: “It hasn’t quite panned out as we had hoped but those that have signed up are a lot more engaged now as owners of a football club, it has more than doubled our shareholder base and for a multitude of reasons that is a great achievement.

That extra income was due to fund a CEO but unfortunately that did not happen and the workload is being picked up by volunteers.”

Harps have tickets on sale for a fundraising draw and Harkin is seeking help, particularly for door-to-door selling.

The draw will take place on Friday-week when Harps host Cork City in an FAI Cup quarter-final in Ballybofey.