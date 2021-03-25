Finn Harps launch new jersey in association with Donegal Down Syndrome

Presenting our alternate jersey for 2021 in association with Donegal Down Syndrome!



The club is delighted to be supporting the superb work done by @DonegalDS and €10 from each jersey sold will go directly to helping local services.



Get yours: https://t.co/WsIHNF6tKe#UTH pic.twitter.com/0NBd2VKp1K — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) March 25, 2021

FINN HARPS HAVE unveiled their new third kit in association with Donegal Down Syndrome — with €10 from every jersey sold going directly to helping local services.

Harps launched the jersey this evening, the purple representing the national colour of Down Syndrome Ireland, with the crest of Donegal Down Syndrome appearing on the front.

The club recently participated in World Down Syndrome Day, with players wearing purple during their warm-up before Saturday’s SSE Airtricity League season opener against Bohemians.

Harps supporter Jemma Jordan, well-known Finn Harps steward Ronan Roddy and Sarah Bradley, who was Harps' virtual mascot last Saturday, show off the great new Harps third kit which is a joint launch with Donegal Down Syndrome. Source: Finn Harps.

And Harps vowed to continue highlighting the invaluable work of Donegal Down Syndrome throughout 2021, with a share of the price of every jersey — also in association with Joma Sport – going straight to local services.

“First and foremost, we hope supporters and the public enjoy wearing the jersey which looks great and is definitely a break from convention,” Finn Harps Marketing Officer, Aidan Campbell, said.

“We know from some of our own supporters the amazing work carried out by Donegal Down Syndrome Association volunteers, and we are delighted to have them represented on our jersey.”

Gina Grant, PRO for Donegal Down Syndrome, added: “We at Donegal Down Syndrome are so proud to be associated with Finn Harps FC.

“Their continued support means so much to our members, so for us to be on the jersey of a team we support and watch with great pride is fantastic. We wish to thank Finn Harps and all who support them, because without support from our community we wouldn’t be able to continue our work in Donegal.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ann Kelly, who runs the shop at Finn Harps FC, and Maureen Jordan of Donegal Down Syndrome Association at the launch of Harps' new purple third Kit. Source: Finn Harps.

The jersey is available to buy online at finnharps.ie.