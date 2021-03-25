BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 25 March 2021
Advertisement

Finn Harps launch new jersey in association with Donegal Down Syndrome

€10 from every jersey sold will go directly to helping local services.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 9:53 PM
1 hour ago 750 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5392296

FINN HARPS HAVE unveiled their new third kit in association with Donegal Down Syndrome — with €10 from every jersey sold going directly to helping local services.

Harps launched the jersey this evening, the purple representing the national colour of Down Syndrome Ireland, with the crest of Donegal Down Syndrome appearing on the front.

The club recently participated in World Down Syndrome Day, with players wearing purple during their warm-up before Saturday’s SSE Airtricity League season opener against Bohemians. 

Finn Harps x Donegal Down Syndrome Third Jersey 1 Harps supporter Jemma Jordan, well-known Finn Harps steward Ronan Roddy and Sarah Bradley, who was Harps' virtual mascot last Saturday, show off the great new Harps third kit which is a joint launch with Donegal Down Syndrome. Source: Finn Harps.

And Harps vowed to continue highlighting the invaluable work of Donegal Down Syndrome throughout 2021, with a share of the price of every jersey — also in association with Joma Sport –  going straight to local services.

“First and foremost, we hope supporters and the public enjoy wearing the jersey which looks great and is definitely a break from convention,” Finn Harps Marketing Officer, Aidan Campbell, said.

“We know from some of our own supporters the amazing work carried out by Donegal Down Syndrome Association volunteers, and we are delighted to have them represented on our jersey.”

Gina Grant, PRO for Donegal Down Syndrome, added:  “We at Donegal Down Syndrome are so proud to be associated with Finn Harps FC.

“Their continued support means so much to our members, so for us to be on the jersey of a team we support and watch with great pride is fantastic. We wish to thank Finn Harps and all who support them, because without support from our community we wouldn’t be able to continue our work in Donegal.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Finn Harps x Donegal Down Syndrome Third Jersey 2 Ann Kelly, who runs the shop at Finn Harps FC, and Maureen Jordan of Donegal Down Syndrome Association at the launch of Harps' new purple third Kit. Source: Finn Harps.

The jersey is available to buy online at finnharps.ie.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie