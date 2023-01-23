Finn Russell welcomes Ben Healy's Scotland switch

WHEN YOU WATCH Finn Russell play there is always a sense that something magic could happen. On Saturday that moment arrived in the early stages of the second half as the French side threatened to pull off a shock result in Dublin.

Taking possession in front of a line of Leinster defenders, Russell skipped inside Michael Michael Ala’alatoa and Joe McCarthy, leaving both on the turf, pointed to where he wanted his support runner and then spun a wonderful pass off his left hand to send Christian Wade over in the corner unchallenged.

Russell missed the conversion but the score put Racing 10-7 up in Dublin and set up an intriguing end game. The French side’s determined defensive efforts eventually waned with the province crossing for five second-half tries as Racing’s Champions Cup campaign came to an early end.

Racing now turn their attention to Saturday’s Top 14 home clash against La Rochelle before the group break up for the Six Nations, and Russell has been doing his homework on some of the new faces set to join the Scotland camp.

With Munster out-half Ben Healy called into Gregor Townsend’s squad, Russell has already been in touch with Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast (who joined the province from Racing last summer) and his old pal Simon Zebo to get the lowdown on his latest competition for the Scotland 10 shirt.

“I don’t know him at all but I chatted to Mike and Zebo a little bit about how good a guy he is and I’m looking forward to getting to know him and working with him over the next six or seven weeks,” Russell said of Healy.

There’s always competition and Ben coming in from Munster will bring a different view of the game and how we can play and it will be good working with him and working together on what we can build in the Scotland squad.”

The fact that Scotland and Ireland are in the same pool at this year’s World Cup adds another layer of intrigue to Healy’s switch, Russell admitting the Munster 10′s inside knowledge of some of the Ireland squad can only be of benefit to Scotland.

“For sure. He knows the Irish mentality really well, he is from here (Ireland), so that will help us and me playing in France, I will have an idea of the French boys and their mentality so the more of that we can bring in the more it will help the team.”

Racing left Dublin deflated after a determined team effort ended in a 26-point defeat, Leinster’s latest bonus point win ensuring the province will enjoy home advantage all the way through to the final, should they make it that far.

Speaking shortly after full-time at Aviva Stadium, Racing attack coach Rory Teague backed Leinster to now go all the way and win the competition.

“I think so, yeah, definitely. Their physical capabilities, their decision-making, their game plan, they’re obviously a very well-coached team.”

