Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rowing

Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh finish second in Women’s Pair B final

Irish duo finish strongly to challenge winners, Spain.
10.06am, 2 Aug 2024
627
2

LAST UPDATE | 15 mins ago

IRELAND’S AFRIC KEOGH and Fiona Murtagh have finished second in an exciting Women’s Pair B final, and eighth overall. 

Keogh and Murtagh crossed the line in 7:08.88, behind the Spanish winners on 7:07.08. Czechia were third. 

Ireland, racing in lane one, had advanced to third at the 1,000m mark, narrowly ahead of Denmark and Great Britain. 

The Irish pair pulled away from Denmark and Britain between 1,000m-500m and began to close on Chile in second place.

In a tense finish they caught Chile, who were also passed by Czechia close to the line.  

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie