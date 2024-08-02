Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh finish second in Women’s Pair B final

LAST UPDATE | 15 mins ago
IRELAND’S AFRIC KEOGH and Fiona Murtagh have finished second in an exciting Women’s Pair B final, and eighth overall.
Keogh and Murtagh crossed the line in 7:08.88, behind the Spanish winners on 7:07.08. Czechia were third.
Ireland, racing in lane one, had advanced to third at the 1,000m mark, narrowly ahead of Denmark and Great Britain.
The Irish pair pulled away from Denmark and Britain between 1,000m-500m and began to close on Chile in second place.
In a tense finish they caught Chile, who were also passed by Czechia close to the line.