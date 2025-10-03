No First Division title won tonight as Dundalk draw in Athlone

First Division results

Athlone Town 1-1 Dundalk

Cobh Ramblers 3-1 Bray Wanderers

DUNDALK MISSED THE chance to win the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division title this evening as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Athlone Town.

Ciarán Kilduff’s side needed to better Cobh Ramblers’ result to secure the title with two games to spare, but their disappointing draw combined with Cobh’s 3-1 win over Bray Wanderers ensures the title race continues to the penultimate round of games, at least.

The gap at the top narrows, with Dundalk four points ahead with two games remaining. They host Finn Harps next week, where a win will secure the crown.

Cobh, meanwhile, travel to Longford Town, with the top two scheduled to meet in Cork in the final round of fixtures.

The Lilywhites hit the front in the eighth minute in Athlone tonight through Declan McDaid. But Aaron Connolly levelled matters in the 72nd minute with a brilliant strike. While Dundalk had opportunities for a winner at the death, it finished all square.

Cobh, meanwhile, came from behind to beat Bray at St Colman’s Park. The visitors took the lead in the second minute through Billy O’Neill, but Cian Murphy hit back for Cobh in the fifth.

Barry Coffey and John O’Donovan scored the other goals, just before the break and 10 minutes from time, as the Rams kept the pressure on the leaders.