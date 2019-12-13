Fitzgerald takes over 10 shirt as Connacht switch Carty to fullback

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has placed his trust in Conor Fitzgerald as starting out-half for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Gloucester at the Sportsground (kick-off 12.45, BT Sport).

The Munster native has been in excellent form for the western province this season and his performances have piled the pressure on Jack Carty since his return from the World Cup.

With Tiernan O’Halloran and Matt Healy injured, Carty has been deployed at fullback to give Connacht an intriguing double-playmaker approach with John Porch reverting to the wing after his turn at 15 last week.

Carty in training this week. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The western province have lost both of their away fixtures since recording an opening-round win over Montpelier in Galway and look unlikely to progress from the pool stage. However, a return to winning ways would keep the possibility of Champions Cup knockout rugby alive.

On a six-day turnaround after the bonus point defeat in Kingsholm on Sunday, Friend has made seven changes to refresh his side. Fitzgerald’s addition is the only personnel change in the reshuffled back-line and there is wholesale change up front.

Peter McCabe, Dave Heffernan and Dominic Robertson-McCoy pack down in an all new front row, while Joe Maksimiw retains his place and is partnered by Ultan Dillane.

Jarrad Butler is back at openside with Colby Fainga’a sidelined. Eoin McKeon and Paul Boyle return to the fold with Eoghan Masterson and Robin Copeland on a bench with a 6-2 split.

Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20 lock Niall Murray is among those six forwards, while Tom Daly and Stephen Kerins are the back-line reserves available to Friend.

Connacht (v Gloucester)

15. Jack Carty

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Bundee Aki

11. John Porch

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter McCabe

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Dominic Robertson McCoy

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Joe Maksymiw

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Jarrad Butler (Capt)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Denis Buckley

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Niall Murray

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. Stephen Kerins

22. Tom Daly

23. Robin Copeland

Referee: Romain Poite (France)