Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Flooring Porter in action (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Horse Racing

Porter floors Listowel rivals in Kerry National domination

The nine-year-old was well beaten at Killarney in July, but roared right back to his brilliant best in the hands of Keith Donoghue.
5.52pm, 25 Sep 2024
181
0

DUAL STAYERS’ HURDLE hero Flooring Porter galloped his rivals into submission to secure a runaway victory in the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel.

A Cheltenham Festival winner in 2021 and 2022, Gavin Cromwell’s stable star belatedly switched to fences last season before reverting back to the smaller obstacles and finishing second in his bid for a Stayers’ Hurdle hat-trick at Prestbury Park in March.

The nine-year-old was well beaten on his return from a break in a handicap chase at Killarney in July, but roared right back to his brilliant best in County Kerry in the hands of Keith Donoghue.

Sent straight to the lead from the off, Flooring Porter jumped fluently in the main and had already built up a healthy lead over the chasing pack when his nearest pursuer, Patrick Neville’s British raider The Real Whacker, unseated Sam Twiston-Davies racing down the back straight.

From there on the result never really looked in any doubt, with Donoghue still sitting pretty in front rounding the home turn and while Horantzau D’airy made some late headway, 6-1 shot Flooring Porter was well on top as he passed the post with four and a quarter lengths in hand.

“What do you say, it’s brilliant. He went hard and I have to say I was praying for him across every fence on the last circuit,” said Cromwell.

“He just kept the revs up and it was a brilliant performance.”

When asked if he thought his charge, might stop in front, he added: “No, that wasn’t a worry, I was just afraid that he might just miss one or something.

“He was in serious shape. When he gets into that rhythm there is no stopping him, he’ll just keep it going.

“Keith said he was just a passenger, he couldn’t go any slower! What do you do, just try to meet the jumps the best you can.

“This has been the plan since Cheltenham basically. We can always go back over hurdles as well but I don’t know where we go next. It’s a brilliant race to win and we’ll enjoy this.

“He’s been a horse of a lifetime, for me and for the syndicate.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie