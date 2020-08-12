Non-contact football training can resume in Laois, Offaly and Kildare

No training games are permitted under the new rules.

No training games are permitted under the new rules.

FOOTBALL TEAMS IN Laois, Offaly and Kildare can return to moderated training after the Football Association of Ireland [FAI] announced that it has lifted its suspension of activity in these counties.

The FAI previously issued a notice on Friday, ordering all activity to cease within the three counties.

This announcement followed the Government’s decision to impose regional restrictions in Laois, Offaly and Kildare following an increase of Covid-19 cases in the three counties over the previous two weeks.

Following a consultation with its Covid advisory group, the GAA announced yesterday that outdoor facilities may be reopened in the three counties, although matches cannot be played.

The FAI has since followed this example and is lifting the cessation of all football activity in the affected counties.

Only non-contact training can take place while two-metre social distancing must be observed at all times. No training games can be played under the new rules.

Players are also not permitted to leave their county to play or train with outside clubs with the exception of players and match officials in the SSE Airtricity League and Adult Women’s National League.

FAI allows Return to Training in Kildare, Offaly and Laois



➡️ https://t.co/un6s4BMmTi #SaferReturnToTraining pic.twitter.com/GDjsEVezv4 — FAI Grassroots (@FAIGrassroots) August 12, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The FAI has sought Government guidance on the return of football activities and is now allowing the return of non-contact training in groups of 15 or less in the counties and under strict Protocol guidelines which have been made available to all affiliates.

“The FAI will monitor the situation in Kildare, Offaly and Laois on an ongoing basis in conjunction with the Government and their agents.

“The health and safety of all stakeholders remains the key focus of the FAI in this regard as we continue to adopt a cautious approach to the return of all football activities in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!