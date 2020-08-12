This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Non-contact football training can resume in Laois, Offaly and Kildare

The FAI has lifted its suspension of activity in the three counties.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 7:13 PM
51 minutes ago 410 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5174350
No training games are permitted under the new rules.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

FOOTBALL TEAMS IN Laois, Offaly and Kildare can return to moderated training after the Football Association of Ireland [FAI] announced that it has lifted its suspension of activity in these counties.

The FAI previously issued a notice on Friday, ordering all activity to cease within the three counties.

This announcement followed the Government’s decision to impose regional restrictions in Laois, Offaly and Kildare following an increase of Covid-19 cases in the three counties over the previous two weeks. 

Following a consultation with its Covid advisory group, the GAA announced yesterday that outdoor facilities may be reopened in the three counties, although matches cannot be played.

The FAI has since followed this example and is lifting the cessation of all football activity in the affected counties.

Only non-contact training can take place while two-metre social distancing must be observed at all times. No training games can be played under the new rules. 

Players are also not permitted to leave their county to play or train with outside clubs with the exception of players and match officials in the SSE Airtricity League and Adult Women’s National League.

“The FAI has sought Government guidance on the return of football activities and is now allowing the return of non-contact training in groups of 15 or less in the counties and under strict Protocol guidelines which have been made available to all affiliates.

“The FAI will monitor the situation in Kildare, Offaly and Laois on an ongoing basis in conjunction with the Government and their agents.

“The health and safety of all stakeholders remains the key focus of the FAI in this regard as we continue to adopt a cautious approach to the return of all football activities in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.”

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

