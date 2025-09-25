Clifford, O'Connor and Murphy in the running for Footballer of the Year

KERRY PLAYERS DAVID Clifford and Joe O’Connor, along with Donegal’s Michael Murphy, make up the shortlist for the 2025 Footballer of the Year award.

Clifford stands to make history if he lands the award, as he would become the first to win it three times, after his successes of 2022 and 2023.

The Fossa man finished the 2025 All-Ireland football championship as the leading scorer with 8-62 (86), scored across nine matches as he revelled in the new two-point arc, not least in the All-Ireland final.

Advertisement

The nearest competitor to him was Kerry team mate Sean O’Shea with 1-50 (53).

One of the most incredible storylines in 2025 was the return of Michael Murphy to Donegal duty after two seasons out.

From the night he was reintroduced to the Donegal public, Murphy was in the thick of it, landing gorgeous scores against All-Ireland champions Armagh in the league game in Ballybofey, with Aidan Forker sent off for an ill-advised headbutt attempt on the Glenswilly man.

Murphy actually finished third in the scoring charts with 0-5o across the championship. While the final was not his best performance, he was hugely influential and his role grew within the Donegal team as the year progressed. 18 years after making his county debut, being nominated as Footballer of the Year is staggering.

Joe O’Connor lit up Kerry’s championship once they arrived in Croke Park. He put in a series of stirring performances with clean catching from kickouts and a rampaging style. It was O’Connor who planted a brilliant goal as time in the final was running out.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet on Friday 7 November.