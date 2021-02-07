BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former France striker's goal sends Tigres into Club World Cup final

A likely clash with Bayern Munich awaits thanks to a penalty from Andre-Pierre Gignac.

By AFP Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 8:28 PM
TIGRES SET UP a potential Club World Cup final date with Bayern Munich after seeing off Palmeiras 1-0 in today’s last-four clash at the tournament in Qatar.

Andre-Pierre Gignac’s penalty eight minutes after the break was enough for the Mexican side to beat Brazilian giants Palmeiras, who claimed their second Copa Libertadores title last month but were subdued at the Education City Stadium.

Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton was the star of the first half with two superb saves, but he could do nothing to stop Gignac’s powerful spot-kick after Luan yanked back Carlos Gonzalez in the box.

Gignac’s winning strike made it three goals in two games for the former France forward after his brace in Tigres’ 2-1 win over Ulsan Hyundai in the previous round, and made his side the first Concacaf team to reach the Club World Cup final.

Tigres will likely face Bayern in Thursday’s final, with the European champions overwhelming favourites in their semi-final with Egypt’s Al Ahly tomorrow.

Defeat will be disappointing for Palmeiras, who are Brazil’s most successful club with 10 national titles and were expected to be Bayern’s principal rivals but fell with a whimper at the first hurdle.

© – AFP, 2021

