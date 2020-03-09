PSG and Dortmund will play Champions League clash behind closed doors on Wednesday

Erling Haaland and Thiago Silva chase a ball in the first leg.

WEDNESDAY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE last 16 second leg meeting between PSG and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors in Paris, it was confirmed this morning.

Due to an escalation of concern over the Coronavirus spread French authorities moved to ban gatherings of over 1,000 people over the weekend, a ruling that leaves sporting events in limbo.

PSG will start 2-1 down and in front of an empty Parc de Princes. Their scheduled Ligue 1 match in Strasbourg yesterday was also postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.

Tomorrow’s Champions League matches see Valencia host Atalanta, while Spurs go to RB Leipzig after German officials stated the game will go ahead with fans permitted.

Liverpool host Athletico Madrid in Wednesday’s second fixture.