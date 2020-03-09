This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 9 March, 2020
PSG and Dortmund will play Champions League clash behind closed doors on Wednesday

The move comes after French authorities banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

By Sean Farrell Monday 9 Mar 2020, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 990 Views 2 Comments
Erling Haaland and Thiago Silva chase a ball in the first leg.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Erling Haaland and Thiago Silva chase a ball in the first leg.
Image: DPA/PA Images

WEDNESDAY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE last 16 second leg meeting between PSG and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors in Paris, it was confirmed this morning.

Due to an escalation of concern over the Coronavirus spread French authorities moved to ban gatherings of over 1,000 people over the weekend, a ruling that leaves sporting events in limbo.

PSG will start 2-1 down and in front of an empty Parc de Princes. Their scheduled Ligue 1 match in Strasbourg yesterday was also postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.

Tomorrow’s Champions League matches see Valencia host Atalanta, while Spurs go to RB Leipzig after German officials stated the game will go ahead with fans permitted.

Liverpool host Athletico Madrid in Wednesday’s second fixture.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

